Bigg Boss 16 is entertaining fans full-on and the drama is only increasing in 2023. While in last night’s episode we saw Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De, Sumbul Touqeer and Sajid Khan nominated for eliminations this week, a new promo shows the drama involved in the new captaincy task.

In a promo for tonight’s BB16 episode, we see Sajid and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary lock horns as the task is underway. While Priyanka accuses Sajid of cheating, read on to know how fans are reacting to it.

As seen in the new Bigg Boss 16 promo, Sajid Khan is appointed the sanchalak of the task. The task sees those eligible for captaincy engaging in a task when Priyanka Chahar Choudhary tells him to stop acting very smart. She accuses him of creating an unhealthy environment by cheating and tells him to play his games proudly and not by hiding. The promo sees Khan and the entire mandali standing against her so that she cannot become the captain. While Priyanka strongly slams Sajid and tells him that he cannot do cheating, read on to know what fans say.

Commenting on the video shared by the makers of Bigg Boss 16, one user wrote, “Sajid be like Nomination se dar nahi lagta sahab…. Priyanka ke captain ban ne se lagta hai😂” Another – also feeling Sajid Khan is afraid of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, added, “Yesterday I was wrong when I said Sajid ki Priyanka se fat ti hai… actually Sajid ki Priyanka se fat kar hath mein aa jati h😂” A third added, “Arey yr ek bar toh banne do usko captain…sab darte hai priyanka se”

Another, slamming the way the Bigg Boss 16 captaincy task is proceeding, commented, “Agar task mandali kea favor mea hi rakhna tha to yeh task karwane ki kya jarurat tha?? Open voting sea mandali mea sea kisi ek ko captain bana dete 😑😑🙄🙄” One more noted, “Aab biggboss kuch nahi bolega kyunki uski damaad sanchalak hai isiliye 😂”

Check out the promo for tonight’s Bigg Boss 16 episode here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Who do you support in this fight? Do you think Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will become the next captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house? Let us know in the comments.

