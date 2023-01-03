The much-awaited Shark Tank India season 2 began yesterday. The show, which made its debut a year ago, was a hit among the audience and fans have been eagerly waiting for the next edition. Now the show is already making headlines for a different reason.

As five sharks including Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Aman Gupta returned to the new season, they heard quite a few interesting pitches and decided to invest in some of them. However, things soon turned for worse when they heard a pitch made by a makeup brand.

When the makeup brand Recode pitched their proposal and revealed some of their interesting business strategies on the Shark Tank India season 2, all the sharks were very impressed with them. The sharks were stunned to see how two small-town entrepreneurs created a homegrown cosmetic brand that made some big strides in the business.

In spite of this, all of them, except Peyush Bansal, still rejected the pitch just because it was from the same industry as Vineeta Singh. The Sugar co-founder was also left surprised when she was told Sugar follows Recode on Instagram.

The Shark Tank India season 2 judges rejected cosmetic brand Recode’s pitch mainly because it was a competitor brand for Vineeta Singh’s makeup brand, Sugar. Many viewers took to Twitter to call out the show over the practice.

A Twitter user wrote, “Disappointed with Shark Tank India this season, poor people who have the same line of business as any of the judges, will not get investment just because shark doesn’t want to lose their friend. What kind of logic is that?” Another user wrote, “Shark Tank India. Watched the pitch for RECODE brand .. #sharks people have respect for you for what you guys have done .. but what I have seen today is the way #sugarcosmetics friendship club worked it doesn’t give a thumbs up to the concept of raising funds.”

Take a look at some more reactions from the netizens below:

Disappointed with shark tank India this season, poor people who have the same line of business as any of the judges, will not get investement just because shark doesn't want to lose their friend. What kind of logic is tht? — Kriti Nath (@kritinath1234) January 2, 2023

why have they turned shark tank season 2 into a full tv serial drama. “mein apne doston ke competition pe invest nahi karta” bhai??? y’all are an investor what is wrong w you guys?? i love how peyush went this is stupid. — p✨ (@louisharrybrad) January 2, 2023

Nepotism & cosy clubs galore …films ,politics everywhere — 🧐Critic Roshan (@k_critic) January 3, 2023

On #SharkTankIndiaS2 People Related to Mekup Brand's, Pharmaceutical, Eyewear, These Sectors Are Closed for Fund Raising So Forget about this Sectors. Kay Majak Bana Rakha hai Shark Tank ka. Ye logon ne apna group bana Rakha hai is sector me kisko Aage nahi badhne denge. 1/2 — Sudhanshu Snehal 🇮🇳 (@sudhanshu7908) January 2, 2023

@Ashneer_Grover Today We Miss you Sir if you was Available on #SharkTankIndiaS2 Recode Will Get Better offer. IT'S not #SharkTank this is #DolphineTank

They had a fear of loose of their own business so didn't allow people to get funding in their own industry.They are not 🦈 1/3 — Sudhanshu Snehal 🇮🇳 (@sudhanshu7908) January 2, 2023

Lesson of the day from Shark Tank – if you are a founder from beauty, Audio gadgets, eyewear, pharma or marriage business then don’t go there ! People will not invest. Weird reason !! Such a bad message! — Tanoy Dewanjee (@tanoy_dewanjee) January 2, 2023

