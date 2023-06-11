Urvashi Rautela is one puzzle which keeps everyone on their toes. Be it her new home, new car, her allged connection to Rishabh Pant, or being an IIT alumnus! Yes, you read that right. Once upon a time, the actress claimed to be an IITian, which surprised everyone.

Also, these claims were not verbal! Rautela decided to flaunt her IITian tag on her social media profiles as well, leaving the internet shocked. This revelation was once shared by a surprised netizen who was equally concerned about Urvashi’s qualifications.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Twitter handle called @goldstardrip shared a screenshot of the actress’ previous bio and tweeted, “Don’t know why Urvashi Rautela has an IITian in her bio when no IIT claims her to be an alumnus.” However, the tweet became an instant fodder for the trolls who hit on the actress for such a blatant lie.

A user, however, tried to decode the meaning of Urvashi’s version of IIT and wrote, “IIT – Indian Institute of Television.” Another user decoded another University name and wrote, “Indore Institute of Tech kids!” A third user was puzzled and wrote, “Dehradun mei kaun sa IIT?”

Some users were brutal with their comments, and one such comment read, “She had once thought that she wanted to get into IIT. But nonetheless, there are some people in Bollywood who are dumbf*cks.”

A user did not bother about the education and wrote, “Don’t matter, she hot.” Another user saw a ray of hope in Urvashi Rautela’s bio and wrote, “jab bhi iska bio dekh leta hu mujhe bhi lagne lagta even I can do anything.”

The Kaabil actress once opened up about her IITian tag during an event and said that she is a science graduate and has cleared the IIT entrance! She was preparing for IAS as well and wanted to be an Aeronautical Engineer but destiny had other plans as she made her way to modeling and participated in the Miss Universe pageant. She later made her debut with Singh Saab The Great with Sunny Deol and Amrita Rao.

For the unversed previously, Urvashi Rautela’s bio used to say, “Youngest Most Beautiful Women In The Universe | Only actor to win no. of beauty titles in the entire history ever | Miss Universe| IITian| Theatre| Athlete|.” The actress has now changed her bio description on her social media profiles. Her Twitter account has a following of 849K, and it mentions a single word – Actor. But her official website still mentions her as an IITian.

don’t know why urvashi rautela has IITian in her bio when no IIT claims her to be an alumni pic.twitter.com/12Gcj7vQAB — adarsh (@goldstardrip) March 28, 2020

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor Mercilessly Trolled Over Remark That He Cannot Believe Alia Bhatt Is A Mother, Netizen Says “What’s Wrong? Mira Was 21 & Already A Mom! He’s Absolute Nincompoop”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News