It’s so hard to wait for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding pictures knowing that they are getting married next week. The preparations are in full swing as the couple is getting married at Six Senses Fort, Barwara in Sawai Madhopur and the big fat Indian wedding will be attended by 120 fully-vaccinated guests. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Earlier today, the bride-to-be was spotted at the gym ahead of the wedding but remained tight-lipped about the same.

If the recent reports are to be believed Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s big fat wedding will be attended by over 120 guests who are all going to be fully vaccinated. The big day is scheduled for December 9th, 2021.

All the guests at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding will have to follow COVID protocol. The information about it all has been shared by Rajendra Kishan, the district collector (DC) of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan where the wedding is taking place.

The DC said, “120 guests have been invited to the wedding as per the information given by the organisers and the events will take place between December 7 to December 10,” as reported by Free Press Journal.

Did you guys happen to look at the beautiful wedding venue yet? Take a look at it below:

Yes, this is where Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are tying the knot. Isn’t it breathtakingly beautiful?

What are your thoughts on Vicky and Katrina’s wedding following all the COVID protocols? The couple has been really strict with their privacy policy and according to reports, the guests have signed a NOC for not sharing any details regarding the wedding.

