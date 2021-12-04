Having reigned at the numero uno spot for close to a decade, Deepika Padukone’s lineup is nothing short of spectacular. Currently living out of her suitcase, she was spotted at the airport today as she travels to Hyderbad for Nag Ashwin’s next.

Looking every bit like the superstar she is, Deepika sported a cropped lavender blazer-pant set and looked stunning as ever. The blazer with a white crop top was just perfect for her body. She teamed up her outfit with a silver high heels and a bun, she was all set for her day. Deepika Padukone looked awe-inspiring giving us a unique fashion goal.

Tentatively titled ‘Project K’, the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer is a mega canvas, pan India project that’s been in the news ever since it’s announcement.

Deepika Padukone joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre with Project K, touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

After wrapping her first schedule for the film, Bollywood’s ruling queen then returns to Mumbai to complete the dub for Shakun Batra’s film and to fulfil her brand commitments.

