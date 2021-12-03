Telugu actor Varun Tej is all set to allure the audience with his upcoming movie titled Ghani. However, there is a buzz that the release of the sports drama, which is supposed to hit the screens during the third week of December, has been postponed.

Advertisement

Now that the makers of Ghani are plotting for a postponement, sources believe the movie would hit the screens in March 2022. The film, which is supposed to clash with Nani’s ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ on December 24, is said to be postponed due to obvious reasons.

Advertisement

It is reported that the makers of Ghani and Shyam Singha Roy have come to a consensus in order to avoid the clash in theatres.

As both the movies deserve to get enough attention from the audience, analysts, who had a brief discussion with the makers, indicated that solo releases would favour the movies with a good amount of attention, as well as box-office collections.

So, the makers of Ghani seem to have backed off, postponing the movie release, to avoid a box-office clash. With this, Nani‘s Shyam Singha Roy gets a clear line, as it’s going to be a solo release for the film. The fresh release date of Varun Tej starrer is yet to be finalized by the makers.

Helmed by Kiran Korapati, ‘Ghani’ is a tale of a boxer’s transformation. Varun Tej has worked hard for the movie, as he also underwent a physical transformation, to fit into the role.

Must Read: Confirmed! Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding To Be Attended By 120 Guests, Sawai Madhopur DC Gives Green Signal

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube