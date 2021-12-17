John Abraham is a very private person and hardly ever is anything is known about his personal life. So when he spills some details about his life, fans of the actor are eager it soak it in. As the Dhoom actor turns 49 today, we decided to bring you a couple of such interesting details about the actor.

Advertisement

In a past conversation, almost half a decade ago, the actor got candid about many things that till then were private. During this chat, he even revealed that he sleeps in the n*de almost every single day. Read on all about it.

Advertisement

In 2016, when John Abraham appeared on Malishka’s Hotstar show, M Bole Toh, he was his candid best. In an article, as carried by Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about sleeping naked, being objectified by a group of girls and lots more.

On being asked how often does he sleep naked at night, John Abraham surprisingly answered daily. He said, “Every night. Haar raat ko. Because it is comfortable. It is freedom of movement. And it’s nice. Abhi apne hi ghar mein chaddar ke neeche kapde kyun pehenu?”

In the same chat, John Abraham also recalled an incident when a bunch of girls wounded him because they were hell-bent on wanting to touch him. He said, “Once we were in Holland and five or six excited girls surrounded me and put their hands in my T-shirt. The bodyguards came but said they would not intervene, or else the girls would scratch me. So those girls did whatever they wanted to do and it was really sweet. Thereafter they took out their hands and I felt something burning. So I checked and found blood. I asked a girl why she did that, she said she wanted my skin in her nails.”

Isn’t this an interesting titbit of John Abraham’s personal life to read on his birthday! Happy Birthday, John.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Trolled For Sharing Hot Beach Pic As Fans Think ‘Justice For SSR’ Went On Back Burner



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube