Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s big fat Indian wedding was one topic which was the talk of the town for some good amount of weeks! The duo was so tight-lipped about their relationship that it made all their fans and media think twice about their wedding taking place or what?! However, later the fans were showered with the couple’s wedding pictures on social media and all of those pics were absolutely adorable!

Well, it now looks like Katrina is enjoying being a newly wedded Punjabi bride as she recently shared a small glimpse of her first after wedding tradition.

So, Katrina Kaif recently shared an image of her holding a bowl filled with Halwa (sweet) on her Instagram story. In her story, the actress wrote, “Maine banaya (I cooked this).” She added, “Chaunka chardhana,” with a smiley face as she hinted at a post-wedding tradition.

For the unversed, ‘Chaunka Chadana’ is a ritual in which the newly wedded bride cooks something sweet in her new house for her husband. Well, Vicky Kaushal is one lucky individual forgetting to eat such a delicious-looking desert by beau Katrina Kaif!

The URI actor also took it to his Instagram story to express his reaction on how much he liked Kat’s handmade Halwa. In the story, he was seen holding the bowl of Halwa and wrote, “Best Halwa Ever” and added some kiss emojis to it!

They both are so damn adorable!!

Meanwhile, talking about their recent wedding, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on the 9th of December at Six Senses Fort Bawara Hotel, Sawai Madhopur which is in Rajasthan. Their wedding was said to be attended by 120 guests along with their family members.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is all set to resume her shootings and other commitments and will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, whereas Vicky Kaushal who was last seen in Amazon Prime’s Sardar Udham, will next be seen in Govinda Mera Naam, alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

