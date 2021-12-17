Salman Khan fans are super happy with the actor’s onscreen appearances where he bashes the baddies and saved the world from impending doom. Over the years, Salman has joined hands with several well-known directors like Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and more. But did you know he could have also worked with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey?

As per a recent media report, a while ago Salman was in talks with Neeraj – who celebrates his birthday today – for a film based on global terrorism. Read on to know all about it below.

Shedding light on this film, a source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Neeraj Pandey had once offered a script to Salman Khan. The name of the film was Zindabaad. Like some of Neeraj’s ventures, this one, too, was based on global terrorism. It had something to do with the Taliban and how the terror outfit kidnaps the character, which was to be essayed by Salman. How Salman escapes from the clutches of the Taliban formed the crux of the film.”

Unfortunately, Zindabaad never took off and the reason(s) for the same is not known. While adding that it’s sad, an industry insider said, “This seemed like a very promising subject. Neeraj Pandey has certain sensibilities and it is nice to see how he merges content with entertainment. His films like Special 26 (2013) and Baby (2015) were much loved. Special 26. In fact, he gave a new direction to Akshay Kumar’s career.”

The source added, “The same can be said about the Special Ops web series, created by Neeraj Pandey and which turned the tide for Kay Kay Menon. Who knows, if both had joined hands that too for such a large-scale subject, it could have hugely benefited both. Nevertheless, here’s hoping Zindabaad materializes someday.”

On the work front, Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story (2021) was released last month. Next year, Pandey will be seen as the producer of Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Salman Khan on the other hand will be seen in cameo roles in Laal Singh Chaddha and Pathan. He will also star as the lead in Tiger 3 and Aankh Micholi.

