Yo Yo Honey Singh has been embroiled in many controversies. But one of the most scandalous moments was his alleged rift with Shah Rukh Khan. Rumors broke that SRK smashed his head during a US show nine years ago. But it looks like the truth was far from what the gossip mill suggested. Scroll below for details!

Honey Singh has been making a lot of noise over his Netflix documentary, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous. He details his journey from being an ordinary boy to a famous wrapper. As most know, the Indian singer has been through a lot, including mental health issues and divorce.

Clarifying rumors of his altercation with Shah Rukh Khan, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared, “Now, nine years later, let me tell you what happened. Nobody knows what I’m going to tell you on camera now. Someone started the rumour that Shah Rukh Khan slapped me. That man loves me, he’ll never raise his hand on me.”

Singh detailed his mental health struggles. He claimed he was sure he would die on stage, so he refused to perform. While his manager tried to convince him, he shaved his head to avoid performing the gig. He added, “They suggested I wear a cap, but I smashed a coffee mug on my head, injuring myself.”

Yo Yo Honey Singh than called his sister Sneha, who shared, “he said, ‘Mujhe please bacha lo, gudiya mujhe please bacha le’. And then he disconnected.” The rapper could not be connected for 3-4 hours.

Sneha tried to get in touch with his ex-wife, Shalini, who insisted that he must perform. It was the moment when Singh’s sister realized he must be brought back to India amid his deteriorating mental health. She concluded, “Three hours later, I’m told that he’s in the hospital with stitches in his head.”

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous was released on Netflix on December 20, 2024. It also features his journey of Bollywood comeback and drug addiction in the past.

