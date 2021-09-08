Advertisement

Akshay Kumar is on a roll. The man who is in his 50s is refusing to slow down. In fact, he is signing more projects than ever. The latest to join the amazing line-up is his next with Mudassar Aziz. Sonakshi Sinha will be playing the female lead in it.

Yes, Akshay has signed yet another film and this time with director Mudassar Aziz. It will witness the reunion of Sonakshi and Akshay after giving blockbusters like Rowdy Rathore and Mission Mangal. Titled ‘2XL’, the film will reportedly see Akshay playing a character of obese.

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, a source quotes, “Mudassar Aziz is pretty busy; thanks to the Covid-19 lockdown he has been working on multiple scripts. But yes he has finalized one and intends on commencing work as soon as possible. The film is question has been titled 2XL and will be produced by Ashwin Varde. In terms of casting for 2XL the filmmaker has signed on Akshay Kumar for the lead, while Sonakshi Sinha is likely to be paired opposite him.”

“Akshay Kumar will be seen playing a rather unconventional role. In fact, as the title suggests 2XL, Kumar will be seen as an obese character somewhat on the lines of the Hollywood Eddie Murphy film Nutty Professor. Interestingly, the last time someone played an obese character in a Bollywood film was Anil Kapoor in the film Badhaai Ho Badhaai. Much like his character’s weighty issues, Kumar will face the same,” the source adds further.

It’s learned that international make-up and prosthetics artists will be roped in to give a whole new look to Akshay. The project is expected to go on floors by March 2022. An official announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

