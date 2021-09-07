Advertisement

Akshay Kumar states that he and his family are going through a ‘very tough time’ as he returns from the UK to check on his mother’s worsening health.

It has been reported that the actor has returned from his shooting because of his mother’s deteriorating health condition.

Akshay has recently given an update to his fans on his Twitter account saying, “Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help.” Akshay’s mother is admitted to Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital.

Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help. 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 7, 2021

Advertisement

According to Hindustan Times, A Source told them that, “The actor’s mom has been unwell for a few days and is in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. Akshay is extremely attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she’s not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision. Even as he has flown back to be with mom, he has told his producers to carry on shooting with scenes that do not require his presence. All other work commitments of his also continue.”

Speaking on a professional front, we can say that Akshay Kumar’s scheduled for 2021 is completely packed as we see the actor appearing for ‘Atrangi Re’ along with Sara Ali Khan (known for her role in Kedarnath) and Dhanush ( known for his role in Raanjhanaa). Later we also see the Housefull star appear in Bachchan Pandey which is an action-comedy starring Akshay with Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi, and many more. He will also be seen in a biopic of the great Prithviraj Chauhan called Prithviraj.

Akshay’s most awaited release Sooryavanshi which comes under director Rohit Shetty’s cop universe is scheduled to arrive in late 2021. The actor also added two new movies to his list in 2020 which are Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu.

Must Read: When Ayesha Takia Lashed Out At Siddharth Mallya & Said, “Don’t Be Condescending & Defend Your Freakin Staff”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube