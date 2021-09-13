Advertisement

Simu Liu starrer Shang Chi isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The film just wrapped up its second weekend at the worldwide box office, and as expected, it ended with flying colours. Below is all you need to know.

Marvel’s superhero flick released on 3rd September across the globe. While the pre-release hype was there, word-of-mouth did all the wonders, from day 2 onwards. Now, in a quick time, the film has surpassed the $250 million mark at the box office.

Advertisement

As per Box Office Mojo, Shang Chi has made $257.60 million by now globally. From the domestic market (US and Canada), the film has garnered $145.60 million and another $112 million came from other overseas territories.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen and others in key roles. It’s distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Meanwhile, Simu Liu, who is riding high on the success of his film, recently shared his desire of doing a musical film.

In an interview with RadioTimes, the actor said that he wants the next Shang-Chi film to be a musical. He even shared that the people will see his singing skills in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in a karaoke scene.

“Is it too early to say a musical? I’ve always been a bit of a karaoke junkie. You saw a little bit of my talent in the movie, and I think that it bodes for a very exciting future for Shang as one of the first musical heroes in the MCU. I think that you would agree,” Simu Liu said.

Let’s hope Simu’s wish comes true very soon!

Must Read: When Friends Fame Courteney Cox Was Told There Was A Spirit Standing Behind Her: “I Was Like Oh Sh*t…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube