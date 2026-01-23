Salman Khan Films has unveiled a powerful teaser of the much-awaited patriotic song Maatrubhumi from the upcoming film Battle of Galwan. Opening with the resonant sound of a military bugle, the teaser instantly evokes a deep sense of patriotism, setting an emotionally charged tone that pays homage to the nation’s spirit.

Maatrubhumi Song Teaser Elevates The Love For Motherland

The 15-second teaser of the song offers a stirring glimpse into sacrifice, courage, and unwavering love for the motherland. The bugle call fades into intense background music, with the Indian national flag standing tall against all adversity. The background powerfully reflects the grit, resilience, honesty, and indomitable spirit of the Indian soldiers portrayed in the Battle of Galwan.

Maatrubhumi Full Song Release Date Marked Ahead Of Republic Day Celebrations

The teaser builds strong anticipation for the full song, which is set to release on 24th January, 2026, ahead of Republic Day celebrations, as a mark of respect and tribute to the motherland of India and the brave soldiers who safeguard the nation.

The song, which will be released on Salman Khan Films’ Music Channel, features an exceptional creative collaboration. Composed by veteran Himesh Reshammiya, the music amplifies the film’s patriotic emotion at its heart.

Sameer Anjaan’s heartfelt lyrics, paired with the soulful voices of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, surely promise a deeply moving, engrossing, and memorable musical experience for the listeners.

Battle of Galwan is produced by Salman Khan Films. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a prominent role and promises an unflinching portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience.

Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan – Maatrubhumi Song Teaser:

