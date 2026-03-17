Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, has generated immense buzz, and the excitement is palpable. The makers are keeping the momentum alive with back-to-back updates. After the strong response to the title track, Maatrubhumi, and the Valentine’s Day release song, Main Hoon, the third song is set to be released.

The buzz around Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has been steadily growing, and the makers are keeping the momentum alive with back-to-back updates. After the strong response to the title track and the Valentine’s Day song Main Hoon, a new glimpse from the film has now surfaced, shifting focus to its emotional core.

Chand Dekh Lena Teaser Unveiled

Salman Khan Films has unveiled the teaser for the film’s third song, Chand Dekh Lena. Featuring Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh, it offers a glimpse into the film’s emotional world. The song promises to be a heartfelt ode to love that endures distance, sacrifice, and the quiet ache of separation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The third song, Chand Dekh Lena, is reported to be released soon. The teaser captures life of an army officer, one defined not only by courage on the battlefield but also by the emotional toll it takes on the relationships left waiting back home. It offers a love story shaped by patience and longing. It is seen that Chitrangada Singh’s character is waiting for her husband, played by Salman Khan, who returns home after serving at the border.

Salman Khan Films recently retitled the film from Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which captures that emotion and sacrifice far more truthfully. It reflects the story’s soul, preserving humanity even in the face of conflict.

More About Maatrubhumi

The film is inspired by the real-life 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. It is expected to focus on the bravery of Indian soldiers during that conflict. Salman will reportedly be portraying the role of an Indian Army officer, Col. Bikumalla Santosh Babu.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi promises a powerful and uncompromising portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh and is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

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Must Read: Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan Gets A New Title: Maatrubhumi – May War Rest In Peace

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