Telugu cinema has always had action, romance, spy, thrillers, and more. However, a genre that has gone unrecognized and unnoticed is the superhero genre. As with many movies that go the underrated or unseen route, this 1967 movie went unseen. Though superhero movies are part of contemporary Indian cinema today, the Telugu film industry came close to that early in Bhakta Prahlada (1967).

The film, while not strictly a superhero movie per se, has a hero whose adventures and struggles replicate the very foundation of what contributes to contemporary superheroes being so legendary.

Bhakta Prahlada — A Mythological Superhero

Bhakta Prahlada is a 1967 Indian Hindu mythological Telugu-language film directed by Chitrapu Narayana Rao, with the screenplay written by D. V. Narasa Raju. S.V. Ranga Rao, Anjali Devi, and Roja Ramani starred in this movie, with the latter making her debut with this film.

The film, based on the Prahlada legend from the Bhagavata Purana, is about a young prince who is unconditionally devoted to Lord Vishnu to the point that he becomes antagonistic to his demon king father, Hiranyakashipu.

The father goes all out to prevent Prahlada from praying to Lord Vishnu, but Prahlada’s unshakeable belief and divine benediction stand in his favor as he defies all difficulties. Though Bhakta Prahlada originates in Hindu legend, its plot resembles contemporary superhero fiction.

Like today’s superheroes, Prahlada is severely tested and confronted with an overwhelmingly powerful foe: his father. The conflicts in Bhakta Prahlada are not physical but rather those of faith, devotion, and the victory of good over evil. This can be regarded as one of the first Telugu films with superhero-like themes, including divine intervention, righteousness, and the battle against evil.

This makes Bhakta Prahlada an early “superhero” example in Telugu cinema. While contemporary superheroes become powerful with the aid of science or technology, the power in Prahlada originates from his faith and god’s favors as another reflection of today’s superheroes, whose power draws its strength from their faith in justice, righteousness, and religion.

The power of the film is boosted by the strong performance of S.V. Ranga Rao, a renowned actor for his powerful interpretations of multi-layered mythological figures. His acting as Hiranyakashipu, the antagonist, is one of the most memorable in the film.

Ranga Rao’s skills in giving depth to the villain provides a strong contrast to Prahlada’s innocence and devotion. This contrast is central to the narrative, where divine protection and devotion prevail over dark, oppressive power.

The Legacy & Forgotten Status

Even though it has a robust mythological base and excellent performances, Bhakta Prahlada is not well-remembered in the history of Telugu cinema. Produced for Rs. 18K on a shoestring budget and completed in 18 days of shooting, the film did not find enduring recognition and got lost to other films of the era.

Nevertheless, Bhakta Prahlada can be considered the forerunner of the Indian superhero genre of films. Whereas the superheroes of today battle with superpowers, Prahlada’s power lies in belief and protection from the divine.

His tale is a precursor to the heroic genre dominating Indian cinema. The Telugu film industry now has its own superhero, Hanu-Man, just as Mollywood has Minnal Murali and Bollywood has Krrish.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: When Telugu Films Ruled The Spy Thriller Genre In The 60s & 70s!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News