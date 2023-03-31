Bheed hasn’t done well theatrically at all. The film neither started well, nor gained momentum and then didn’t sustain during the weekdays, hence coming to an unfortunate close at 2 crores* after the first week. This is where it would stay as well since one can’t expect any sort of numbers to really come in during the weekdays.

The film has been made well but then the subject and the release placement are open for debate. A film about the dark times of pandemic can’t be expected to hold much relevance from commercial standpoint as ‘aam junta’ would rather want to look away from those horrific times rather than revisit those memories. Moreover, theatrically but becomes all the more difficult to bring them on board as on OTT it still could make for a compelling cinema due to its treatment.

There have been a few anthology series in life and times during the pandemic that have arrived on the OTT and then Madhur Bhandarkar’s India Lockdown was also released straight to digital. Now that Bheed has released too, one doesn’t foresee any other screen offering around this subject in near future.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

