Parineeti Chopra has found love and her mystery man was far from our imagination! Several renowned politicians have already confirmed her relationship with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. There had been strong rumours that the families were preparing for a Roka ceremony, but it looks like one could already hear the wedding bells. Scroll below for details, as Harrdy Sandhu has ended up spilling the secret!

There were strong rumours of their romance after Parineeti and Raghav were spotted going out on a lunch date in Mumbai a few days ago. Even last night, the handsome picked up his ladylove at the airport, and videos are viral all over social media platforms. AAP leader Sanjeev Arora congratulated them on their “union” last Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu has now confirmed that Parineeti Chopra is indeed getting married to Raghav Chadha. He told DNA, “I am so happy that it’s finally happening. I wish her all the luck.”

Harrdy Sandhu even recalled a past conversation with Parineeti Chopra as he continued, “When we were shooting for Code Name: Tiranga, we used to have discussions about marriage, and she used to say that ‘I will get married, only after I feel that I have found the right guy’.”

And no, there’s no confusion because Harrdy also confirmed speaking to Parineeti over the phone about her wedding. “Yes, I have called and congratulated her,” he said.

Wondering how Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha met? Sources have previously revealed that the duo studied together at the London School of Economics. They share a huge pool of mutual friends.

The actress also seemed to have confirmed her romance with Raghav as she was constantly questioned by the paps and was only blushing!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Bholaa Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Ajay Devgn Starrer Opens Below Expectations

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News