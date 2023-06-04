Hailey Bieber, a supermodel and an entrepreneur, is now happily married to Hollywood pop singer Justin Bieber. However, the singer was previously linked with Selena Gomez, and their love story has a history of its own. Fans still ship them together, and the alleged feud between Hailey and Selena still buzzes all around the internet. However, once in an interview, Mrs Bieber admitted that she is a ‘big fat red flag’. Keep scrolling to know why.

Selena and Justin had been in eight years of on-and-off relationship from 2010-2018. In these years of their dating life, they have created a lot of good memories, and it could have affected his relationship with Hailey. Why do we think so? Well, watch the video embedded below.

In this throwback chat session, when Hailey Bieber was playing ‘red flag game’, the interviewer asked, “When someone goes through your phone when you’re not around,” and the supermodel replied by putting up the flag. When the interviewer further dug deep and asked, “Are you a red flag?” The supermodel admitted, “I am a big fat red flag for that one”. She further justified, “I have done that before for sure. But I think when you’re in a relationship with somebody, and they can’t trust you, and that’s why they’re going through your phone.”

Check out the video clip going viral on the internet as shared on a YouTube channel, ‘darkoum2’:

Did Hailey hint at going through Justin Bieber‘s phone as she couldn’t trust him? Well, we wouldn’t know that for sure. *wink*!

As soon as the video went viral, people started to comment. One wrote, “Justin is a literal walking red flag.”

While another one commented, “She is the red flag lmao.”

One of the Selenators wrote, “So sad she can’t see Justin’s red flags.”

Haha! Well, this feud of who won big and who went home lost everything will keep going between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez fans. But do you think it’s okay to check your partner’s phone when he or she is not around? Let us know through comments.

