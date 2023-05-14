Zoe Saldana is among the Hollywood A-list actresses who have starred in various Oscar-winning and nominated movies. Among her illustrious film career, her 2009 Academy Award-winning film Avatar is one of the most loved films. While Zoe herself enjoyed making the movie, she had some embarrassing and ridiculous moments while filming, including an intimate one with Sam Worthington.

Zoe began her acting career by featuring in two episodes of Law & Order in 1999. She further made her film debut with the 2000 movie Center Stage. The actress was last seen in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3.

During her long career of over two decades in showbiz, Zoe Saldana has had to kiss many of her co-stars. However, she once revealed that kissing Sam Worthington was one of the most ridiculous things that she has done. In the James Cameron directorial, Zoe and Sam both played the members of the fictional alien race The Na’vi.

For their roles, the two had to wear various gear and special equipment. But when it came to filming intimate scenes, these pieces of equipment often got in their way. During her interview with Parade, Saldana once opened up about the hilarious incidents and said, “We were doing performance capture for the computers, so Sam and I had on these helmets with a boom and a camera at the end of it and we would get tangled up before our lips could touch.”

The Adam Project star continued, “Jim would yell, ‘Cut. The actors are stuck again. Can’t you guys be more careful?’ We were like, ‘Damn it. It’s not that easy.’” It must have been difficult and talking about the same, Zoe said, “It was a riot and it was silly. Sometimes we’d just start laughing. The entire time we were all blushing. It was just like, ‘Okay, this is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever done.’”

Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington reunited for the second instalment of the film series, Avatar: The Way Of Water.

