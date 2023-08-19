Daniel Craig is a versatile British actor known for his iconic portrayal of the suave and rugged British secret agent James Bond. Being an actor he has showcases his acting prowess with various genres. He also had to perform an intense s*x scene with Gemma Arterton.

While the art of acting may seem glamorous from an outsider’s perspective, the reality is that it involves many challenges, and intimate scenes are no exception. Gemma once revealed filming the intimate scenes with the British actor. Scroll down to know.

Gemma Arterton on the sidelines of the premiere of the James Bond film ‘Quantum of Solace’ humorously noted that Daniel Craig was the fortunate one to share a steamy scene with her, despite the allure of being near James Bond for most girls.

During a conversation with Bangalore Mirror, Gemma Arterton said, “There are not many people I would strip off for. Daniel was a very lucky boy to see me n*ked. I was n*ked on the bed and they poured gunge all over me. I had to stay like that for three hours. I couldn’t see and I could hardly breathe. It was horrible. But it was worth it because I knew it would look amazing.”

For the unversed, ‘Quantum of Solace’ is the twenty-second instalment in the James Bond film series, which was released in 2008. The film is a direct sequel to “Casino Royale” (2006) and continues the story of James Bond, portrayed by Daniel Craig.

While the Daniel Craig starrer received mixed reviews from critics, his performance and the action sequences were praised. Some critics found the plot to be convoluted and less engaging compared to “Casino Royale.” Despite the mixed critical reception, the film was a commercial success, grossing over $586 million worldwide.

