Tis’ that time of the year folks! The air is getting colder, the snug blankets are out, the crackling fireplaces are lit, and the aroma of hot chocolate and cinnamon buns has filled your living rooms — it’s almost Christmas. Yet, even with all these cozy things to warm us, the one thing that truly elevates it all is a sweet Christmas jingle — they’re a delight.

Music has a way of taking us back to old times and that’s exactly what jingles do. Our brains have associated them with jolly times and it’s even better when they come from a movie or a TV show. In this guide, we’re going to take you back to a few Christmas carols that come from movies and it’s highly likely that you’ll end up surprised that they do.

1. Believe (Polar Express)

“Believe” is one of the tracks on the official soundtrack list of the famous animated movie, “Polar Express,” known for the uncanny realism in its animation. Regardless of the popularity of the film, no one can deny the genius behind its soundtrack.

The song was written and composed by Glen Ballard and Alan Silvestri and performed by Josh Groban. It came out in 2004 along with the movie and was instantly a hit. In 2006, the song was nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards and even managed to bring home a Grammy Award.

2. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Meet Me in St. Louis)

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” is one of the most classical Christmas carols ever performed, and the movie responsible for it was the 1944 classic “Meet Me in St. Louis.”

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” has numerous versions. Still, the original one that kickstarted Carol’s popularity was sung by Judy Garland and was written and composed by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blan. The song is immensely popular to this day and was the 15th most-played holiday song in 2022, according to ASCAP. Other popular covers of the songs are sung by Frank Sinatra, Christina Aguilera, Sam Smith, and Michael Bublé.

3. You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch (How the Grinch Stole Christmas)

Christmas carols are renowned for their fun, positive, and occasionally sacred energy; however, this one takes a different turn.” You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” is a song penned by Dr. Suess. It was originally part of his children’s book, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” which was later turned into a television special in 1966. Dr. Suess wrote the lyrics, and the composition and performance came from Albert Hague and Thurl Ravenscroft, respectively.

4. What’s This (The Nightmare Before Christmas)

“What’s This” is yet another classic Christmas song from another classic Christmas movie. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and its soundtrack give us a perfect balance between Christmas and Halloween! The song was written and performed by Danny Elfman.

5. Christmas Is All Around (Love Actually)

“Christmas is All Around” might not have the traditional Christmas song characteristics, considering how it’s a laid-back (downright parody) rendition of “Love is All Around” by Troggs. However, it is still a delight to listen to and is in the opening credits of the movie “Love Actually.” The song was sung by Billy Nighy, who played Billy Mack in the film.

So sit back, relax, hit play, and let these timeless pieces take you to a faraway winter wonderland. Even if they don’t take you to a faraway winter wonderland, they will take you right where it all began for you as a child and it’s pretty much the same.

