Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, dropped on Friday, and it is all that the internet could talk about. While fans are speculating which songs are about whom, Taylor’s alleged ex, Matty Healy’s aunt, has shared his reaction and an update on Healy’s personal life. Scroll below to get all the deets.

Last year, after Taylor broke up with Joe Alwyn after being together for six years. She was briefly linked with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, but it vanished into thin air soon. Swift moved on from him and found her love in the athlete, Travis Kelce. The couple is swooning the internet with their PDAs and date nights. Meanwhile, at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in February this year, Taylor announced the album after winning the Best Pop Vocal award.

According to the report, Matty Healy’s aunt, Debbie Dedes, gave an insight into what Matty might have been feeling after Taylor Swift’s 11th Studio Album, The Tortured Poets Department’s release. His aunt revealed, “Nothing surprises him anymore.”

Matty Healy’s aunt, Debbie Dedes, added, “He’s very happy in his new relationship.” Taylor Swift and Matty Healy had been friends previously, and he joined Swift on stage for her Eras Tour opening act, Phoebe Bridgers. As per speculations, in the song Fortnite, Taylor spoke about a ‘temporary’ romance. The lyrics are, “And I love you, it’s ruining my life, I touched you, for only a fortnight.” The song, The Smallest Man, also allegedly throws shade on Healy.

For the unversed, Matty and Taylor were previously linked in 2014 and again in 2023. A source close to the development told ET that Swift and Healy like each other. They added, “Taylor has a crush on Matty, and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too.” Soon after, a source reported to the media outlet that the duo had parted ways.

On Saturday, we reported how Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department became the first album to surpass 200 streams on Spotify in less than a day. It created history with it.

