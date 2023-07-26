The English pop rock band, The 1975 could face legal action after singer Matty Healy’s kiss with a male bandmate at Malaysia’s Good Vibes festival led to the event being cancelled.

While on stage, he attacked the government and also said he was “furious” he had made “a mistake when we were booking shows”. Some have claimed the kiss and speech has been successful in highlighting the human rights issue around the world. But others fear a backlash in Malaysia. Local artistes and firms were left out of pocket after bosses were forced to pull the plug on the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matty Healy spoke out in protest against the country’s laws, where LGBTQ+ people can face up to 20 years in prison.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, lawyers have since volunteered to work pro bono for those affected. The Malaysian lawyers are drafting a class action suit against the band 1975, naming all four members.

It states that it seeks damages for local artists and vendors for losses resulting from the group’s alleged “negligence”. Lawyers are also appealing for more ­potential claimants who have lost earnings.

Amid the furore, The 1975 cancelled their performances in Jakarta and Taipei, while Matty made light of the event, saying that he usually struggles not to kiss his good looking bandmate, bassist Ross MacDonald.

But Matty Healy has also thanked Peter Tatchell for defending him against accusations that he behaved like a “white saviour”. Police in Kuala Lumpur said “there is not much that can be done” personally against the band, after they left the country on Saturday morning but vowed to hold organisers “responsible for their actions”.

One stall owner spent $3225 on food, and argued: “We should not be penalised for one person messing it up for everyone.” Matty Healy’s mum Denise Welch has publicly supported his actions, posting proudly online with a rainbow emoji, “He’s my son”.

Must Read: When Scarlett Johansson Thought She Was Going To Die After Inhumane Shoot On Michael Bay’s Box-Office Flop & Echoed Megan Fox’s Claims: “I Had Muscles That Had Atrophied…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News