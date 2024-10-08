Nobody has seen stardom quite like Taylor Swift in the last few years. The pop star broke streaming records, became the highest-grossing artist from a tour, and achieved the billionaire status last year. Taylor Swift added another feather to her cap as she surpassed Rihanna to become the richest female musician in the world. The singer has seen a phenomenal increase in her wealth in the last few months. Let’s check out her net worth in 2024.

Taylor Swift’s $1.6 Billion Net Worth Makes Her the World’s Richest Female Musician

Taylor Swift has a net worth of a whopping $1.6 billion in October 2024. The singer was labeled a billionaire by Forbes a year prior in October 2023, thanks to her earnings from the Eras Tour. The tour grossed over $2 billion from 125 concerts, averaging $16 million a show. Her wealth has further grown due to her music catalog, which is estimated to be worth $600 million. Taylor has earned another $600 million from royalties and approximately $125 million from her multiple real estate properties nationwide.

Then there was the Eras Tour film, which was released in theaters in October 2023 and collected $261 million at the box office. Additionally, Taylor Swift has started re-recording her initial albums to retain the rights of credits and royalties of her music. She has also released the ‘Taylor’s Version’ of four of her albums so far, which are reportedly doing better on streaming than the original releases.

These earrings helped Taylor in dethroning Rihanna as the world’s richest female musician. Riri has an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion, which is majorly contributed by her hugely popular cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, and her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty. Taylor is now the third-richest female celeb in the world, behind only Kim Kardashian ($1.7 billion) and Oprah Winfrey ($2.8 billion). Meanwhile, Jay-Z continues to be the richest musician in the world, with a net worth of $2.5 Billion.

