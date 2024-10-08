After performing terribly at the box office and dividing fans with the disappointing Gotham sequel, Joker: Folie a Deux might permanently sail the possibility of Joker 3. With poor critical reviews, fans are not ready to have more of the universe built on Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck.

In the original Joker, which earned billions at the box office, DC’s most famous villain was intended to be a standalone film. However, after performing exceptionally well, director Todd Phillips’ became adamant about bringing more to the story of Arthur Fleck. Despite the critical reception of Joker 2, one question that lingers is, will Joker 3 happen after Joker: Folie a Deux?

There are no plans from Warner Bros or DC Studios for Joker 3. Clearly, Phillips himself admitted that he doesn’t plan to continue the franchise after Joker 2, telling Variety, “It was fun to play in this sort of sandbox for two movies, but I think we’ve said what we wanted to say in this world.”

He reconfirmed Joker 3, recalling his words at Venice, where the film debuted, “I don’t want to speak for Joaquin, but for me, the story of Arthur/Joker has been told. I can’t say yes or no, but it’s not necessarily my goal to stay in this space.”

Interestingly, Phillips said something similar in 2019 when he stated there were no plans for a sequel after Joker was released. He said, “We have no plans for a sequel. “[I’ve said], ‘I will do anything Joaquin wants to do.’ And I would. But the movie’s not set up to [have] a sequel. We always pitched it as one movie, and that’s it.”

However, Phillips discussed the unexpected sequel at the Venice Film Festival, explaining that while they had often joked about it, any real continuation needed to be just as unsettling as the first. Initially, the idea wasn’t on the table, but the right concept emerged over time.

Nonetheless, creating Joker 3 could be challenging, considering the conclusion, critics, and audience reviews of Joker: Folie à Deux. Even if there’s enough box office pressure and a compelling idea, anything is possible.

