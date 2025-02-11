Eva Longoria and Meryl Streep are distant relatives. And not just in a vague way—they actually share an ancestor! The two stars discovered this surprising family link thanks to PBS’s docuseries Faces of America in 2010. Since then, they’ve welcomed their newfound connection, calling each other “cousin” every chance they get.

And the best part? Streep casually announced this fun fact during an Only Murders in the Building table read, leaving the entire cast completely confused. Let’s break down how this unexpected Hollywood family reunion happened.

Surprise! Eva Longoria and Meryl Streep Share DNA—Who Knew?

In 2010, historian and TV personality Henry Louis Gates Jr. invited Eva Longoria and Meryl Streep on Faces of America. The series dug the family histories of celebs, using genealogy and DNA testing to disclose ancestral linkages.

That’s when it was revealed—Longoria and Streep share a common ancestor. They’re not exactly close relatives, but their DNA links them to the same extended family. Years later, Longoria saw Streep at an event but felt too shy to mention it. We mean, how do you casually tell Meryl Streep, “Hey, we’re related”? But before she could say anything, Streep spotted her first, smiled, and said—“Cousin!,” as Longoria shared with Extra.

Since then, the two have wholeheartedly embraced their connection. Longoria even told DuJour, “We actually call each other ‘cousin.’ We’ll say, ‘How are you, cousin?’ and ‘I’m good, cousin.’” It’s safe to say they’ve made it an inside joke that has now become public knowledge.

During a huge Only Murders in the Building Zoom table read, over 100 people joined the call. Prominent names like Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Zach Galifianakis were all there. Then, out of nowhere, Streep casually dropped that the Mexican-American actress is her cousin.

Longoria remembered the moment clearly in an interview with Dujour: “Everyone’s so confused, because I’m the most Latina person in the industry, and she’s Meryl Streep.” And honestly? Fair reaction. No one expected a family connection between these two.

For now, fans can catch them both in Only Murders in the Building Season 4, where they act side by side and keep up their cousin banter. And honestly? Knowing that Meryl Streep and Eva Longoria are real-life relatives makes the show even better.

