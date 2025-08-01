The Pickup starring legendary comedian Eddie Murphy, alongside Pete Davidson and Keke Palmer is set to drop on Prime Video on August 6, 2025. The film promises a laughter-packed ride with plenty of twists, and joining the star-studded cast is Eva Longoria as Natalie—Murphy’s on-screen wife. But Natalie is no ordinary partner, she is a woman of surprising skills, elegance, and efficiency, knowing her husband better than he knows himself.

When Russell (Murphy) cancels their anniversary plans, Natalie’s patience starts to wear thin. However, when danger comes knocking, she quickly proves she’s anything but a bystander. As the situation escalates into a high-stakes rescue mission, Natalie becomes an integral part of the wild adventure, turning their missed celebration into a thrilling, no-holds-barred ride.

Sharing insights about her character and how she lands at the heart of the madness, Eva Longoria said, “What I loved about the script and what I love about this film too is that I play Eddie’s wife, but I end up going along for the ride. I end up part of the adventure. And through a series of circumstances, I end up in trouble with them and I’m probably the most sane person in the situation. I save the day at the end. I think it’s really fun when you’re not just the wife of or the girlfriend in a film, when you play a vital part in the adventure.”

About The Pickup

In the action comedy The Pickup, what starts as a routine cash run quickly dpirals into chaos when armored truck drivers Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson) are ambushed by a crew of ruthless criminals. Led by the cunning and unpredictable Zoe (Keke Palmer), the gang’s plan goes far beyond just stealing cash – forcing the mismatched duo into a wild, high stakes situation they never saw coming.

As danger escalates and personalities clash, Russell and Travis must survive one disastrous turn after another, relying on their unlikely partnership to make it through. Directed by Tim Story, The Pickup pairs two generations of comedy in an adrenaline-fueled ride packed with sharp wit, explosive action, and nonstop laughs.

Produced and directed by Tim Story, and written by Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows, The Pickup stars Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson, Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay, Marshawn Lynch and Jack Kesy. The action comedy is set to premiere on August 6, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: James Gunn Teases New Superman Film — 3 Things To Expect From The Sequel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News