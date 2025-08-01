Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood. Over the years, she has captivated us with her looks, demonstrated her acting prowess, and proven her versatility. She has done everything from being a part of a sci-fi thriller like Passengers to being featured in a spy thriller like Red Sparrow or starring in a superhero franchise like X-Men. She not only collected accolades but has also made quite a lot of money from her projects.

Despite starring in major franchises like The Hunger Games and X-Men, Jennifer Lawrence has remained remarkably low-key about her success. While she eventually commanded a hefty paycheck, few know that her salary for playing Mystique in her first X-Men film was surprisingly modest—until it skyrocketed when Dark Phoenix was released.

How Much Did Jennifer Lawrence Earn During Her Tenure In X-Men Movies?

Jennifer Lawrence’s breakout moment came with the indie drama Winter’s Bone, a film that not only showcased her acting chops but also earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. For the role, she reportedly earned $3,000 per week, totaling around $10,000, as per Vogue. Since then, she went on to appear in several acclaimed films before eventually landing a career-defining role in the X-Men franchise—a series she has often credited as a major contributor to her financial success.

Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique pic.twitter.com/2kEu6fKH8Y — Marvel Tesseract (@Mar_Tesseract) June 24, 2023

When she first took the job as Mystique in X-Men: First Class in 2011, she earned $250,000 as her salary, but gradually it increased with each movie in the franchise. In 2014, she reprised her role in the film X-Men: Days of Future Past and took home $6 million. Well, thanks to her massive popularity after The Hunger Games, it boosted her paycheck. For X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), Lawrence received $8 million as her salary, according to Parade.

Well, as per Buzzfeed, Jennifer Lawrence only earned $4.7 million from X-Men: Dark Phoenix. It might look like a little sum of money, but given that her screen presence was limited only to the beginning of the movie, and after that, she wasn’t really seen anywhere, it was quite a considerable amount. She earned $2.7 million more than the movie’s lead, Sophie Turner, who only took home $2 million for playing Phoenix Force. X-Men: Dark Phoenix was made with a budget of $200 million and grossed $252 million at the worldwide box office, as per Box Office Mojo.

In the X-Men movies, Jennifer Lawrence plays Mystique—a blue, shape-shifting mutant who is also Professor Xavier’s (James McAvoy) adoptive foster sister.

Watch a compilation of her best moments in the role:

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: The Naked Gun Early Reactions Out: Liam Neeson & Pamela Anderson Shine In Hilarious Return To Spoof Comedy, Critics Call It ‘Outrageously Hilarious’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News