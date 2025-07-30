Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson starrer The Naked Gun is an action comedy set to be released this Friday. The early reactions to the film are doing the rounds on social media. Amid superhero and sci-fi films, this comedy film will be a breath of fresh air, and the film press is also impressed by this movie. Scroll below for the critics’ reactions on the social media platform X [formerly Twitter].

The movie has been directed by Akiva Schaffer, who co-wrote the script with Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. It acts as a legacy sequel to Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult (1994), marking the fourth installment in The Naked Gun franchise. Liam Neeson leads the cast as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., joined by Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, and Danny Huston.

Early reviews of The Naked Gun on X [formerly Twitter]

Entertainment reporter Brandon Benitez said, “The #NakedGun is absolutely hilarious. I have to rewatch it because I missed half the jokes—everyone (including me) was cracking up nonstop. Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are charismatic and insane as ever. Funniest movie of 2025. More importantly… SPOOF COMEDIES ARE BACK!”

John Corrado – The Joy of Movies wrote, “#NakedGun works because it understands how much fun it is to laugh out loud in a packed movie theatre. And it’s funny! It’s very much in the spirit of the originals, following the same multiple gags a minute formula. Liam Neeson is wonderfully deadpan, Pamela Anderson steals it.”

Film Speak’s Griffin Schiller stated, “#NakedGun is the funniest movie I’ve seen in over a decade! Had me laughing to the point of tears MULTIPLE times. A brilliant reclamation of the American comedy that exposes the absurdity of 00s nostalgia (culturally and in attitude) while also finding witty new ways to hilariously parody the exhausted, gritty reboot era. The art of lampooning has never been more back with mile-a-minute jokes, Spongebob ass bits, that all land delivered with unreal conviction by Liam Neeson. There’s like a 5-minute detour in the middle that fully devolves into a Lonely Island sketch, and it’s the greatest thing ever.”

“The Naked Gun is THE fully loaded, gut busting comedy we NEED right now. Joke after Joke had my theater laughing hysterically for 85 minutes and it was truly glorious. Liam Neeson is PERFECT! But it’s Pam Anderson that steals this romp,” wrote Junior Felix, MPA Accredited critic.

Ashley Saunders, especially praising Pamela Anderson, said, “NAKED GUN is ridiculous, over-the-top, & running on an insane amount of caffeine. Liam Neeson is hilarious. He seems made 4 this role. Pamela Anderson is a scene stealer. It’s exactly what I expected it to be. My only complaint: It needs more Paul Walter Hauser!”

YouTuber Cris Parker wrote, “As a HUGE fan of Leslie Nielsen, I was skeptical , but man they crushed it! This is such a hilarious, fun time. Director Akiva Schaffer perfectly emulates the charm of the original while injecting fresh new gags that had me dying. These are the parody movies I missed.”

Film critic Tyler Disney noted, “Love love love #NakedGun it’s so funny and charming, Liam Neeson is perfectly cast as Frank Drebin jr. Pamela Anderson is perfect. The comedy is gold standard. This is going to be an instant classic with fans of the originals and new audiences. A nice tight 85 mins.”

TV producer Kent Youngblood says, “The new Naked Gun is gloriously dumb… in the best possible way. I haven’t laughed so hard in a long time. Liam Neeson is a worthy heir to Leslie Nielsen: deadpan, committed, and hilarious. More comedies like this please!”

And, Klepcx stated, “I just watched The #NakedGun 2025, and Liam Neeson is hilariously perfect! It’s punchline after punchline; this movie never stops being exactly what it’s supposed to be: nonsensical fun, crude humor, and questionable police action wrapped in a ridiculous plot. The vibe? Imagine The Naked Gun 2 1/2 crossed with a Mission Impossible film. The scenes are so seriously produced that you sometimes don’t expect a hard-hitting joke to fly across the screen. While it’s a cool ensemble, Pamela Anderson really carries most of the co-comedic weight. But Liam? He doesn’t just carry his weight; he carries the torch and then damn near runs off with it! All the original energy is there, so if you know, you know. And seriously, stay for those credits!”

Epic Film Guys quipped, “The #NakedGun is an outrageously hilarious, balls to the wall laugh-fest that perfectly captures what made us fall in love with this franchise. Neeson and Anderson are pure comedy gold. I really missed movies this funny and unapologetically silly. Leslie Nielsen would be proud.”

What is the plot of The Naked Gun?

The Naked Gun is a legacy sequel starring Liam Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the bumbling son of the original character. Tasked with solving a high-profile murder while trying to save his police unit from being shut down, Drebin stumbles through absurd investigations, slapstick chaos, and over-the-top gags. Liam Neeson’s film will be released on August 1.

