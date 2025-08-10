The Young and the Restless Star Jeanne Cooper passed away at the age of 84. She gave one of her most candid and entertaining interviews to The New York Post in 2012. In the Interview, Cooper, who portrayed the Iconic Katherine Chancellor on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless for over forty years, confessed she had an affair with her own “son,” that is, her TV son, Beau Kazer, aka Brock Reynolds.

The wonderfully fabulous late Jeanne Cooper had a hell of a time in her forty-year tenure in The Young & The Restless. Cooper’s “Y&R” alter-ego, Katherine, was an alcoholic, had a facelift, had affairs, and was beaten to an emotional pulp by her philandering husband.

Cooper’s real life often mimicked her on-screen storylines. The actress has been candid about her struggles with alcoholism, her facelifts, and the cheating ex-husband who emotionally destroyed her. However, Jeanne Cooper had never revealed her off-screen salacious tryst with The Young & the Restless co-star until her 2012 New York Post interview. The actress had an affair with none other than her TV “son” Beau Kazer, who was 21 years younger.

In the interview, the late Jeanne Cooper confessed her affair with Kazer began after a rough divorce from her cheating husband. Cooper said, “He ( Kazer) brought one of life’s kindest, most grounded kinds of simplicity. He was a great conversationalist, a poetic kind of person. And you know what? He delivers lines better than anyone I’ve ever known!”

Cooper continued, “We had dinner one night, and then, it went further. He made the first move.” Cooper stated that while she really liked Kazer, she was concerned about the significant age difference despite him reassuring her that “he had no problem with it and that age meant nothing to him.”

However, Cooper reportedly broke it off, and Kazer went on to marry Sharon Alkus in 2014, who was 30 years older!

