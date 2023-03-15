Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Zwigato, and he is leaving no stone unturned to talk about the film. The comedian appeared in several interviews and unapologetically spoke about the highs and lows of his career. From discussing health issues to his impulsive tweets, he has remained unfiltered in the discussions. Recently, he revealed how his wife, Ginni Chatrath, stood by him in his tough time. Scroll below to read the details!

Kapil has had his own fair share of controversies, but he never shies away from accepting them. Several times in the past, he has admitted that Ginni has supported him during the worst phase of his life. Recently, he revealed that she takes away his phone at night so that nothing goes out on his social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kapil Sharma recently appeared on Aap Ki Adalat on the News channel India TV and revealed that sometimes his dotting wife Ginni takes his phone away when he starts drinking at night. He shared, “Roz 10 baje ke baad toh nahi, kabhi kabhi jab mere 11:30 bajte hai na, toh fir vo..vo sayani hai na, usko pta hai phir kuch panga kar dega.”

Comedian also admitted that now he doesn’t express his opinions on social media as he used to. Talking more about it, Kapil Sharma said, “Now I do not post on social media… haan pehle kar deta tha.. phele mereko har baat mein ghusne ki aadat thi. I used to comment on every issue. I expressed my opinions without anyone asking for them; sometimes you invite trouble for yourself. But now there is a lot of change in me, after two children, you get a sense of responsibility. After a few years, my kids will start reading what’s there on Twitter, vo sochenge humara baap aisa hai?

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma and Ginni got married in the year 2018 and she remained with him like a shadow during his challenging phase. On the work front, he is gearing up for the release of Zwigato, which is slated to release on March 17, 2023.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Confesses He Was ‘Short Tempered’ While Addressing Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover & Others Quitting His Comedy Show: “Ask Them Why They Don’t Want To Work With Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News