Rubina Dilaik gives her all in whatever she does and this is more than evident from her hard work seen on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actress who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14 is bee-lining her way to the JDJ 10 finals with amazing performances week after week. But in dance, there is no 100% without some injuries.

And Rubina realized this once more. The actress recently injured her toe while practising for a dance performance in this weekend’s episode. While she stunned on stage (there’s no doubt) the actress was in tears and screaming following the injury as the doctor tried ripping out the nail.

Sharing the video on her Twitter handle, Rubina Dilaik simply captioned it, “Ab toh aadat si ho gayi hai , chot khaane ki😂😂😂” In the video, the Bigg Boss 14 winner is seen sitting on a bed while a doctor attends to her injury with cotton in hand. The actress dressed in a causal grey printed t-shirt can be seen munching on an apple while crying in pain.

Ab toh aadat si ho gayi hai , chot khaane ki😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Xjt3EX6FPq — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 5, 2022

Many netizens poured in get well soon and stay strong messages for Rubina Dilaik as they understood the pain she was in. However, others took to trolling her for ‘overacting’ and asking for ‘sympathy’. Read on to know what they said and the actress slapped back.

Trolling the actress, one netizen wrote, “Chalo dekh k achcha lga aap bhi T shirt se naak pochte ho,😂” Another poking fun at Rubina Dilaik’s behaviour added, “Overacting ke Rs: 50 cut kr iske😂😂,” while a third noted, “Over acting karna koi inse sikhe” One user, along with a morphed image of Rubina on a scene from Welcome – with the text ‘Sympathy de do,’ wrote in Hindi, “आदत चोट की नहीं आदत दिखावा करने की हो गई है😹🤡 (Getting hurt hasn’t become a habit, showing it off has become a habit).” One also wrote, “Ab iski video bnane ki to koi zrurat nhi thi”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Hitting back at trolls for the comments on this video of hers, Rubina wrote, “Nobody wants your sympathy, I share videos to make you laugh even if I am crying with pain! Thats an artist’s life , you will never understand, but only Judge ….”

Nobody wants your sympathy, I share videos to make you laugh even if I am crying with pain! Thats an artist’s life , you will never understand, but only Judge ….. — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 5, 2022

What are your thoughts on toe injuries like this? Do you think Rubina Dilaik was overacting? Let us know in the comments.

