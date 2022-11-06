Nikki Tamboli has now become a prominent name in the television industry. The beauty was a part of Bigg Boss 14 and ever since then, she has become an internet sensation that enjoys a massive fan following. Earlier today, the actress was spotted in the city in her gym attire donning a unicorn coloured sports bra and leggings and now netizens are reacting to her video on social media and trolling her while comparing her with Malaika Arora. Read to know the scoop below.

Nikki happens to be a fashionista and often shares her pictures and reels donning some of the most amazing and stylish outfits on her Instagram. She enjoys a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform with over 3 million followers.

Talking about her latest appearance, Nikki Tamboli was spotted in a gym attire where she wore an unicorn coloured sports bra that she paired with matching leggings. She styled her look with casual slippers and was busy on her phone.

Nikki Tamboli also interacted with the paparazzi and acknowledged them at the venue. Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared her video on his Instagram, take a look at it below:

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Malaika arora se tips lekr aayi hai..😢” Another user commented, “Isne bhi apna face barbaad kr liya surgery krwa k.” A third user commented, “Malaika lite😂😂” A fourth user commented, “Yuck her face jaw chin cheeks nose lips wtf yuck 🤮”

What are your thoughts on Nikki Tamboli getting trolled by netizens on social media and being compared with Malaika Arora in the comments section? Tell us in the comments below.

