Rihanna is one of the most influential personalities in the world. The singer is currently embracing motherhood after she welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky this year. While RiRi is known for her brilliant singing skills and extraordinary fashion sense, she also happens to be someone who never shies away from speaking her mind in public. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when she got unfiltered about her s*x life and spoke about her needs as a woman and human being. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Rihanna enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 139 million followers on Instagram. The singer also happens to be an entrepreneur and has her own beauty and lingerie line Fenty which is a hit amongst her fans across the globe. RiRi is considered a global icon across the world and her fans not just stan her but worships her.

Back in 2015, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Rihanna got candid about her s*x life and revealed that she doesn’t have one-night stands and said, “I don’t want to wake up the next day feeling guilty. I mean I get horny, I’m human, I’m a woman, and I want to have s*x.”

Rihanna continued and said, “But what am I going to do – just find the first random cute dude that I think is going to be a great ride for the night and then tomorrow I wake up feeling empty and hollow?”

The Umbrella singer concluded by saying, “He has a great story and I’m like… what am I doing? I can’t do it to myself. I cannot. It has a little bit to do with fame and a lot to do with the woman that I am. And that saves me.”

