This weekend watching Avatar 2 should be at the top of your list. The much-awaited sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi film has finally hit theatres today (December 16). The film is already on its way to breaking all records at the box office and is expected to mint a whopping amount of 40 crore on Day 1.

The anticipation of Avatar 2 in India is as huge as it is in the international markets. The film is expected to break all records with its phenomenal VFX and storytelling. Well, the ticket price is higher for 3D and IMAX 3D shows but you can watch the film for Rs 66. Yes, you read it right!

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report in TimesNow, you can watch Avatar 2 for just Rs 66 in Chennai, only at Luxe Cinemas. In Bangalore, the tickets are being sold out at Rs 110 at Chandrodaya Digital 2K Cinema, Vidyapeeta Circle.

In Delhi, the tickets are available at Rs 200 per person. These Avatar 2 tickets – at this price, in Delhi is available in INOX: Crownz Interiorz Mall, Mathura Road, Delhi. Talking about Kolkata, the tickets are priced at Rs 200 per person. You can get it at Cinepolis, Lake Mall for 2D screening.

In Mumbai, the cheapest tickets will be sold at Rs 200 at Regal Cinema, Colaba. After the long wait of 14 years, the sequel of Avatar 2 is released and fans can’t keep calm!

Even Bollywood celebrities have not been able to contain their excitement when it comes to Avatar 2. Actor Akshay Kumar too watched the film and was left spellbound by the film’s VFX and storytelling. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote,” Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and oh boy!!!! IMAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound. Want to bow down before the genius craft, @Jimcameron. Live on!

Now, what are you waiting for? Book your tickets right away. For more such stories stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Avatar: The Way Of Water HD Print For Download! James Cameron’s Science Fiction Film Is Now Leaked Online Hours After The Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News