Tom Holland is one of the most famous actors in the West who needs no introduction worldwide. The actor plays the role of Spider-Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe and enjoys a huge fan following globally. Holland just dropped in his pre-press beauty routine, and the fans on social media are going gaga over it. The actor shared a video massaging his face with a tool, and netizens are hilariously mocking him and asking if it’s a vibrator he’s using on the face. Scroll below to watch the video.

Over the years, different actors have played Spider-Man, including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, but Holland remains the cutest. He has over 67 million followers on Instagram and often gives fans a glimpse of his personal and professional life there.

Now talking about the latest scoop on the actor, Entertainment Tonight took to their official Instagram handle and shared a video of Tom Holland doing his pre-press beauty routine. Oh yes, he takes his skincare very seriously, and we love that. That’s a huge green flag; if you know, you know, hehe!

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Reacting to Tom Holland’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “is that a vibrator?”

Another user commented, “Is it just me or did anyone else thought the massager looks somerhing else.. 😂😂😂”

A third commented, “Tom is that a utensil that ladies use to pleasure themselves?”

Haha, Tom Holland being an absolute cutie. The actor often makes headlines for his romance with girlfriend Zendaya, and they look incredible together.

What are your thoughts on the Spider-Man actor using a face tool to massage his face as he preps for the press? Tell us in the comments below.

