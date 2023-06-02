Tom Holland and Zendaya are indeed the ‘It’ couple of Hollywood. Despite how much they tried to hide it, their blooming love was soon noticed by everyone. As the duo recently celebrated the Spider-Man star’s 27th birthday together in the outdoors, a throwback video of Zendaya reacting to Tom almost kissing Chrissy Teigen is going viral on the internet.

Tom and Zendaya met on the sets of the 2016 film Spider-Man: Homecoming. While the 27-year-old played the lead role, Zendaya starred as his love interest MJ. Since then, they have been inseparable and given away major couple goals with their outings.

Coming back, in 2017, Tom Holland stunned everyone with his incredible dance moves as he performed on Rihanna’s track Umbrella on Lip Sync Battle. The actor appeared in a halterneck black mini dress sporting a bob hairdo and left not only Zendaya, who accompanied him, but everyone amazed with his talent.

During the same show, model Chrissy Teigen surprised the two by appearing in a Spider-Man costume. Chrissy pulled off the iconic Spidey stunt as she came upside-down on the stage while hanging through a rope. As everybody knew what was set to happen, Chrissy’s Peter Parker was supposed to kiss Tom, the show captured Zendaya giving away a strange look on her face. However, singer John Legend surprisingly showed up and kissed his beloved wife, seemingly leaving the Euphoria star to breathe a sigh of relief and later laugh.

As the video, shared by Pubity, is currently going viral on IG, fans have hilarious things to say about Zendaya’s reaction. One wrote, “had my girl stressing,” while another penned, “she went from ‘oh hell no’ to ‘omg silly me of course she’s going to kiss her husband.'”

A third user wrote, “I know her heart was beating fast af.”

Noticing Zendaya’s reaction, one commented, “not the gulp.”

Tom and Zendaya surely make one o the cutest couples in the industry.

