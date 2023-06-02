The Harry Potter film franchise has been part and parcel of our lives since our childhood. Magic, mystery and wizardry were all the things that we were fond of. Daniel Radcliffe as Harry, Emma Watson as Hermione Granger and Rupert Grint as Ronald Weasley will always remain as iconic as ever. However, apart from Potter, Dumbledore and Voldemort’s characters, it was Severus Snape’s character, played by Alan Rickman, that will ‘always’ hold a special place in our hearts.

After Alan’s death, many celebrities had come to pay their last tributes to the actor, and Emma was one of them. Watson grew older on the sets of Harry Potter, and she had a beautiful attachment with Alan and other actors from the film franchise. For the unversed, Rickman passed away at the age of 69 due to cancer.

Alan Rickman, apart from being a great actor, was also a great human being. He has often talked about feminism and gender equality. However, when Emma Watson had shared one of Rickman’s quotes on feminism, netizens had lashed out at her and accused her of using his death to push her own feminism agenda.

Giving a tribute to Alan Rickman, Emma Watson shared a quote from one of his interviews on Twitter where he was identifying himself as a feminist. His quote can be read as, “There is nothing wrong with a man being a feminist, I think it is to our mutual advantage.” But being a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN and advocate of gender equality with her ‘He for She’ campaign, Emma was accused by the netizens. One such tweet could be read as, “@EmWatson oh wow, you’re using someone’s death to push a completely unrelated agenda. this is so, so gross.”

Check out the Tweet:

.@EmWatson oh wow, you’re using someone’s death to push a completely unrelated agenda. this is so, so gross. — Chloë (@dekashoko) January 14, 2016

However, this negative impact created quite a stir on the internet despite Alan Rickman supporting gender equality and feminism in his life. Once in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he had said, “I always think feminist just means common sense. Do I live in a world and certainly in a business that is incredibly unfair to women? Yes, I do.”

Do you think Emma Watson used Alan Rickman’s death to promote his feminism agenda? Let us know.

