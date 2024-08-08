Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming sci-fi actioner, The GOAT, is presenting a fascinating dichotomy in terms of audience reception. While domestic buzz has been relatively subdued due to factors like the film’s music, the international market, particularly the UK, is experiencing a fervor that’s unprecedented for a Tamil film. Keep reading to know more!

In India, The GOAT has encountered headwinds. Despite Thalapathy Vijay‘s immense star power, the music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja has failed to generate the expected pre-release excitement. While three songs and a glimpse have been released, they haven’t managed to create a significant impact. However, the film’s pre-release business in overseas territories is showing promising signs, with advance bookings garnering encouraging responses.

In stark contrast, the UK has witnessed an explosive response to The GOAT. With minimal publicity, the film has shattered box office records, selling over 3,000 tickets in 24 hours from the advance booking, amassing a staggering 85 lakh (£8,000). This performance positions the UK as a pivotal market for Tamil cinema, especially for Vijay’s films.

The bookings appear normal, but they are not exceptional, especially when compared to Vijay’s Leo, which sold over 10,000 tickets in 24 hours. However, considering the low buzz in India, this still seems like a strong start.

The film is set to have the widest UK release ever for a Tamil movie, with IMAX screens already sold out. As the release date approaches, more screens and locations will be added to accommodate the growing demand. Advance booking is currently open for 105 shows across 75 locations, with more to be added as the release date approaches.

With a month to go before the release, the pressure is on director Venkat Prabhu to deliver a compelling trailer. If successful, it could significantly boost the film’s prospects and ensure a thunderous opening. The much-awaited trailer is expected to be unveiled in the third week of August.

The GOAT boasts a star-studded cast, including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Yogi Babu, Jayaram, Mohan, Vaibhav, VTV Ganesh, Ajmal Ameer, and Manobala. The film is produced by AGS Entertainment.

