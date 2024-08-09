Anand Tiwari’s Bad Newz has captivated audiences with its quirky humor, catchy music and unique story. The film has consistently performed well throughout its run, defying competition and building a strong word-of-mouth. Keep reading to know how Bad Newz fared in its 3rd week at the box office.

While the film’s screen count and show timings were reduced to accommodate Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh, Bad Newz has proven to be a resilient performer. Thanks to the underperformance of the new releases, the Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk-starrer has had a good opportunity to attract audiences.

The comedy-drama continued its steady run at the box office, collecting approximately 5.02 crore* in its third week. This brings its total net earnings of Bad Newz in India to 64 crore* over 21 days.

It is now just 1.50 crore away from surpassing Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion as the 9th highest-grossing film of the year so far. With limited major competition on the horizon, the film is well-positioned to achieve this milestone.

However, the landscape is set to change dramatically next week with the release of highly anticipated films like Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2, and John Abraham’s Vedaa. As a result, Bad Newz is expected to be gradually phased out from most theaters after August 15. Nevertheless, the film has a window of opportunity to further bolster its earnings before these big-ticket releases arrive.

Currently, Bad Newz occupies the 10th spot on the list of highest-grossing Hindi films of 2024. With a potential lifetime collection of 67 crore in sight, the film has a strong chance of surpassing the lifetime total of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Top 10 Highest Hindi Grossers of 2024:

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) – 292.26 crore Fighter – 215.00 crore Shaitaan – 151.00 crore Munjya – 107.00 crore Crew – 90.00 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 87.00 crore Article 370 – 84.00 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 66.00 crore Chandu Champion – 65.50 crore Bad Newz – 64.00 crore*

* Final numbers awaited

