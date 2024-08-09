After collecting 5.75 crores* in its weekend, it was pretty much clear where Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was headed. Even with the least expectations, this should actually have been the film’s first-day number. However, with the first-day collections coming to 1.75 crores* and then not really growing in the days to follow, it was a heartbreaking scenario for the Neeraj Pandey-directed film.

There was also not much doubt over how weekdays would turn out to be, and further drop was inevitable. The only question was, whether the film would be able to cross 1 crore mark on Monday and then stay around the same levels, or go even lower than that. Unfortunately, that didn’t quite happen as the film further crashed to a much lower score. This is sadly extremely disappointing for a film with a superstar at the helm of affairs. Rest assured, even Ajay Devgn would move on quickly from here. He has a superhit Shaitaan to his credit this year already, and then, with much delayed Maidaan, he earned a lot of critical acclaim. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has been an aberration in his filmography, and that could well be a thing of the past, what with Singham 3 coming next and all set to take a blockbuster start.

Meanwhile, his love story with Tabu has collected 8 crores* so far, and it would be a challenge to reach 10 crores in its lifetime. It will find a few shows for itself in the shortened second week, which may help it come close to a double-digit lifetime, but that’s about it.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

