Bollywood is all set to witness another massive clash on August 15. Massive because this would be a three-way clash between John Abraham’s Vedaa, Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein & Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2. The three films are all set to lock horns with each other and earn great numbers at the box office.

But since it is a clash, there would eventually be someone who would win this clash and someone who might lose. John Abraham and Akshay Kumar have previously locked horns on Independence Day twice, and both actors produced successful films despite the clash.

However, Shraddha Kapoor‘s entry with Stree 2 makes it a three-way clash, and in all probability, the actress might rule the screen with her horror comedy franchise overperforming Akshay Kumar and John Abraham’s films.

Stree 2’s Lucky Edge

The horror-comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao in the lead has already got an edge over the other two films at the box office since it is releasing a night before the scheduled release day on August 15. The horror-comedy drops on the night of August 14. And these few early shows might give the film an edge over others.

Stree 2 VS Vedaa VS Khel Khel Mein Box Office Day 1

As per early predictions, Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein might open in the range of 7 – 9 crore on day 1. On the other hand, John Abraham’s Vedaa might stick around 5 – 7 crore on the opening day. Stree 2, in the meanwhile, is expected to open in the range of 15 – 18 crore on day 1. This would be 20% higher than the combined opening day collection of Akshay & John’s films.

Here are three very strong reasons why Stree 2 might outperform Khel Khel Mein & Vedaa at the box office.

The Franchise’s Dominance

The Stree Franchise is much talked about, and the first film of this franchise turned around box office numbers, making one of the most profitable films of that year. Ever since Stree ended on a mysterious end, audiences have been waiting for part 2, and finally, it is arriving to hit the eagerness at the right time!

The Horror Comedy Genre – A Lucky Charm

The genre of horror-comedy itself works wonders at the box office if done right. Be it the small-budget film Munjya or the previously released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it was one of the biggest films of 2022. The horror-comedy genre is getting a lot of love from the audiences.

The Word Of Mouth

Stree 2 is currently a better-anticipated film than John Abraham’s Vedaa and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein. This would definitely help the film gain a lead on the opening day, at the least. The rest of everything would depend on word of mouth.

May all the films win, but the better content leads the way!

