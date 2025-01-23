Marco has become the first Malayalam film with an ‘A’ certification to cross the ₹100 crore mark. Initially released in Malayalam (original) and Hindi (Dubbed), the film later expanded to other South Indian languages. However, one language remained notably absent, Kannada. While many anticipated the Kannada version to debut on OTT platforms, the makers have surprised fans by fulfilling their long-standing wish. They have officially announced the theatrical release date for the Kannada version.

The Malayalam and Hindi versions of Marco have been available in the state since the film’s theatrical release on December 20, 2024. According to Sacnilk, despite not being in the native language, the film managed to collect INR 4.7 crore from that market. Whether the release of the Kannada version will delay the OTT release remains uncertain, as the makers have not provided any updates regarding the OTT release date. Unni Mukundan Films recently announced the Kannada version’s release date on social media, confirming its theatrical debut on January 31, 2025. The reasons for the delay in the Kannada release have not been disclosed.

ನಮಸ್ಕಾರ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಪ್ರಿಯ ಪ್ರೇಕ್ಷಕರೇ! ನಿಮ್ಮ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆಗಳಿಗೆ ತಕ್ಕಂತೆ ಎಲ್ಲೆಡೆ ಪ್ರಶಂಶೆಗೊಳಗಾದ #ಮಾರ್ಕೋ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಈಗ ಕನ್ನಡದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆಯಾಗಲಿದೆ.

After receiving a PHENOMENAL response worldwide, the BIGGEST action thriller #Marco is now arriving in Kannada! pic.twitter.com/3XTAMaQ2Qn — Unni Mukundan Films (@UMFPvtLtd) January 20, 2025

The plot of Marco is straightforward, centering around a classic revenge saga. The film’s primary appeal lies in its intense violence and brutality, offering a level of rawness that might feel new to the typical Indian audience. However, for viewers familiar with international content, this style may seem more familiar.

The film features Unni Mukundan in the titular role of Marco, alongside Siddique as George D’Peter, Jagadish as Tony Isaac, Abhimanyu Shammy Thilakan as Russell Isaac, and Kabir Duhan Singh as Cyrus Isaac. Written and directed by Haneef Adeni, with music composed by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Chandru Selvaraj, Marco delivers a gritty cinematic experience.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: When Kamal Haasan’s Ex-Wife Sarika Decided To Give Birth To Their Child Despite Being Called The ‘Other Woman’ & ‘Villain’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News