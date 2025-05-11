M Sasikumar’s Tourist Family is having a phenomenal run at the box office. In 10 days, the film stands at a total collection of 28.5 crore in India, and despite getting roadblocks with Suriya’s Retro in Tamil, Mohanlal’s Thudarum in Malayalam, Nani’s HIT 3 in Telugu.

Budget & Recovery

Mounted on a budget of 16 crore, the family comedy-drama, has churned out a profit of 78.12% at the box office and it is currently the fifth most profitable Tamil film of 2025, after Madha Gaja Raja, Dragon, Kudumbasthan, and Murmur. However, it is yet 3.5 crore away from getting a hit verdict for itself.

Tourist Family Box Office Day 10

On the tenth day, the second Saturday, May 10, the film earned 5.25 crore at the box office. This is a jump of almost 163% from the opening day, which brought only 2 crore to the box office. In fact, the second Saturday was the highest-earning day for the film.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of M Sasikumar’s Family comedy.

Day 1: 2 crore Day 2: 1.7 crore Day 3: 2.7 crore Day 4: 3.75 crore Day 5: 2.55 crore Day 6: 2.5 crore Day 7: 2.4 crore Day 8: 2.4 crore Day 9: 3.25 crore Day 10: 5.25 crore Total: 28.5 crore

About Tourist Family

Rated 8.9 on IMDb, the film stars M Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, and Kamalesh in the lead roles, alongside Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, and others. The comedy drama is directed by Abishan Jeevinth, and the official synopsis of the film says, “A quirky Sri Lankan family seeking a fresh start in India transforms a disconnected neighborhood into a vibrant community with their infectious love and kindness.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films Of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Thudarum Box Office: Mohanlal Is A Blink Away To Deliver The Tenth 100 Crore Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News