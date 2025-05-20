Telugu cinema is preparing to welcome a fresh face from one of its most respected film families. Ghattamaneni Jaya Krishna, son of the late actor-producer Ramesh Babu and nephew of superstar Mahesh Babu, is all set to make his silver screen debut. With roots deeply entrenched in the industry, Jaya Krishna’s launch has already become the talk of the town.

A Grand Legacy Continues

Jaya Krishna’s entry into Tollywood isn’t just another debut, but it’s the continuation of a rich cinematic heritage. His grandfather, the legendary Krishna, carved a niche for himself in Telugu cinema, while his father Ramesh Babu ruled the 80s and 90s with hits like Samrat, Bazaar Rowdy, and Mugguru Kodukulu. From there, Ramesh got into production he supported several hit films of Mahesh Babu like Dookudu, Arjun and Athidhi.

Ramesh Babu died of liver disease in January 2022, making his son a worthy heir. It was said that Jaya Krishna has taken rigorous acting classes in the US and has been getting ready for long for the grand launch. (Via Economictimes)

RX 100 Director On Board, Backed By Big Banners

Jayakrishna will be launched by none other than RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi. Known for his intense storytelling and bold cinematic choices (Mangalavaaram, Maha Samudram), Bhupathi is crafting a full-blown commercial entertainer to mark Jayakrishna’s debut. Sources reveal that the director has been personally supervising the newcomer’s pre-production training to ensure a strong start.

Adding further weight to the project, it will be jointly produced by the legendary Vyjayanthi Movies and Anandhi Arts. Vyjayanthi Movies—credited with launching Mahesh Babu into stardom—has delivered several path-breaking hits. With industry heavyweights Ashwini Dutt and Gemini Kiran backing the film, expectations are naturally high.

Family members, including Krishna’s brother Adiseshagiri Rao, are also said to be taking a keen personal interest in the project, ensuring that every aspect is handled with meticulous care.

An official announcement is expected on May 31 (Via PYNR), coinciding superstar Krishna’s birth anniversary, making it a fitting occasion for the big reveal.The title, cast and crew are still under wraps but it’s been building attention.

With talent, legacy, and industry veterans backing him, Jaya Krishna’s debut is one of the most awaited launches in Tollywood. Fans can look forward to a new chapter in the Ghattamaneni family’s cinematic journey.

