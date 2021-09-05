Advertisement

Veteran actress Saira Banu was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital last week, two months after her husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar‘s death. Several reports have been stating she is battling depression and refusing to get angiography to ascertain the cause of her heart problem. Now the latest report reveals the truth.

Previous reports claimed that the veteran actress was suffering from depression but also suffers coronary syndrome. She was admitted to the hospital following breathlessness, high blood pressure, and high sugar. On September 1, she was moved to the Intensive Care Unit in the hospital.

Advertisement

Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital Dr. Nitin Gokhale now shares Saira Banu’s health update in a conversation with ETimes. The doctor emphatically clarifies, “Sairaji is not battling depression, plus she is not being difficult at all which in other words means she is not avoiding angiography.”

He also said, “The angiography as I told you last time will be done at a later date after we control her diabetes. So where’s the question of she saying ‘no’ to it?”

Dr. Nitin Gokhale further revealed that Saira Banu has been shifted out from the ICU now. “She’s gone to a room. She is much better, in fact, fine,” he said.

Previously in conversation with Aajtak, Saira Banu and late Dilip Kumar‘s family friend Faisal Farooqui said, “She is quite broken since the departure of Dilip Sahab. She is a woman who has lived every moment in the last 55 years with him. You and I can only feel this pain. But there has been a vacuum in her life. It may be that his sorrow and the stress is bothering her.”

He also said, “Her morning used to start with Dilip Sahab and she used to pass the night taking care of him. This is not happening from today. She has been doing this for 55 years. She even gave up her career for him.”

Must Read: Fans Stand Strong By Sidharth Shukla’s Mother Rita Shukla After Her Unbearable Loss

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube