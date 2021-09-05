Advertisement

Vidyut Jammwal has built a loyal fan following over years with his hardcore action. His die-hard fans are always crazy to know about his personal life. And now, seems like Vidyut has given them one of the biggest news of his life to talk about. Below is all you need to know.

Vidyut has been very reserved when it comes to his thoughts on love or confessing if he is seeing someone. Now, one big news has charged up the social media, stating the actor has been engaged. Yes, you heard that right!

Some pictures are going viral on social media, featuring Vidyut Jammwal and his rumoured girlfriend and Fashion Designer, Nandita Mahtani. In the pictures, the duo is seen holding each other’s hands in front of the Taj Mahal and a ring could be clearly seen on Nandita’s finger. Vidyut is wearing a loose white shirt and pants, while Nandita is seen in T-shirt and a floral skirt.

As Taj Mahal is known as a symbol of love, netizens are convinced that the duo might have exchanged the rings. If reports are to be believed, the two got engaged three days back.

Even though none of them has spoken about exchanging rings, Neha Dhupia’s Instagram story might just have confirmed the news. Sharing the picture of both, she wrote, “Best news ever… Congratulations @mevidyutjamwal @nanditamahtani.”

Here’s what Neha posted:

One of Vidyut’s fans tweeted, “The beautiful skies, two fabulous people who make an awesome couple! Wishing you both the very best for your future together@VidyutJammwal@nanditamahtani.” Another user wrote, “And Finally, the Couple @mevidyutjammwal and @nanditamahtani exchanged rings. A precious moment to Celebrate. Many many Congratulations to both of them. I wish you happiness, goodness and success always. So happy for them. I wish you a happy life.”

It’s learned that the duo started seeing each other early this year.

