Advertisement

Actor Nakuul Mehta, who portrays the character of ‘Ram Kapoor’ in ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’, says he is not trying to fill the place of actor Ram Kapoor who played the lead role in the first season of this show. But rather he is trying to play the role in a different style.

Nakuul Mehta said: “Whilst I’m definitely not looking at filling anyone’s shoes, as is asked often, for mainly two reasons, figuratively and literally both Ram Kapoor and I wear different sizes. However, I do intend to give it my best and hopefully ‘Sakshi’ and ‘Ram’ can look back and be proud of what we have made.”

Advertisement

Nakuul added: “I am so excited to bring this show to our audiences a decade from when it was first aired. It was an iconic show and to be able to hopefully take some part of this legacy ahead is both exciting and challenging. It instinctively felt right when the makers and network reached out to me to play Ram’s role. It’s also the first time I am collaborating with Ekta Kapoor.”

‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’, featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as ‘Ram’ and ‘Priya’, airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ actress Disha Parmar says playing the character of ‘Priya’, a middle-class woman in the show is exciting as well as challenging for her.

Disha Parmar says: “It is a delight for me to be a part of this show. To be honest, I am nervous and excited as it’s a big responsibility to do justice to such an iconic character and yet it is an opportunity for me to prove my mettle as an actor.”

‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ is a story of Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar). ‘Ram’ is a 38-year-old businessman who waited a long time to find his soul mate. On the other hand, ‘Priya’ who is 32, hails from a middle-class family is the ‘angry young woman’ who a lot of women will relate to. Marriage plays an important role in ‘Ram’ and ‘Priya’s life, as they make memories understanding each other’s personality traits.

Disha adds: “This show couldn’t have come to me at a better time. I believe it was meant to be. I hope to do my best and garner the audience’s love and admiration.”

‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ starts on Monday on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: Gauahar Khan Slams Sambhavna Seth & Celebs Talking About Sidharth Shukla’s Family To Media: “Don’t Add To The Low Standard…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube