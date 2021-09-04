Advertisement

The nation has lost a TV heartthrob and a mother, her favourite son. Those who remember ‘Bigg Boss 13’ would recall the episode where Rita Shukla appeared on the show and won people’s hearts by being the doting mother to her son Sidharth Shukla.

On Friday, she appeared at the Oshiwara crematorium a shadow of her ‘Big Boss 13’ self, shattered by her son’s death. Sidharth Shukla’s fans, however, seem to have adopted the grieving mother Rita Shukla on social media. For some time, in fact, the hashtag #RitaMaa was trending on Twitter. There was an outpouring of empathy for her.

Fans remembered the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ episode where Rita Shukla appeared in a ‘family special’ in 2019, advising her son to dress well, comb his hair and spread happiness — like any concerned mother would.

For the past two days, though, Rita Shukla has been receiving and accepting the condolences of a slew of Bollywood personalities, such as Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Rakhi Sawant, Asim Riaz, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Prince Narula, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, among many others, at her home in Mumbai.

Hollywood star and WWE champion John Cena paid tribute to late television star Sidharth Shukla on Saturday after the 40-year-old passed away suddenly on September 2.

Cena posted a black and white picture of Sidharth on his Instagram. The image garnered 357,396 likes in two hours and has gone viral on the photo-sharing website.

The post was also liked by Sidharth’s ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ co-star Varun Dhawan and actor Arjun Kapoor.

The Hollywood star did not write anything alongside the image.

Sidharth, a popular face on the Indian small-screen, passed away in Mumbai after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. His last rites took place on Friday in the Oshiwara crematorium.

This is not the first time Cena has put up a picture of an Indian actor. Last year, he paid tributes to late stars Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram.

He had even shared a picture of Bollywood’s livewire star Ranveer Singh posing along with a fan.

